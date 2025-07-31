The options available to Alexander Isak as he trains at former club amid transfer speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is training individually at his former club as speculation surrounding his future continues.

His former club Real Sociedad confirmed on Thursday he was “working with his trainers” at their Zubieta facility, with the striker having reportedly told Newcastle he is keen to explore a move away from the club.

The Sweden international has been heavily linked with Liverpool and did not not travel with the rest of the Newcastle squad earlier this month for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Newcastle have been approached for comment.

The decision to train at his old club rather than his current one will heighten speculation that Isak sees his future away from Newcastle.

No offer has been submitted by Liverpool as yet to Newcastle, who would almost certainly be looking for a British record transfer fee for the player.

Should Newcastle price Isak out of a move or simply refuse to listen to offers, one option Isak and his representatives might consider would be to unilaterally terminate his contract with three years remaining.

Alexander Isak’s Newcastle future is in doubt amid intense speculation of the Sweden striker joining Liverpool ( Martin Rickett/PA )

A European Court of Justice ruling in favour of former Chelsea midfielder Lassana Diarra last year means players can now terminate their deals “without unnecessary fears”, according to the lawyer who led Diarra’s case.

The ruling appears to have given players greater leeway to terminate a contract without just cause.

The court found some of FIFA’s transfer rules were contrary to European law because they restricted freedom of movement and were anti-competitive.

Jean-Louis Dupont, who led Diarra’s challenge and who was also at the centre of the landmark Bosman case which granted players free agency at the end of their contracts, believes last year’s ruling lifts the threat of significant sanctions for players who choose to terminate their deals.

Dupont, speaking in general rather than specifically about Isak’s case, told the PA news agency: “In its Diarra judgement, the court ruled that players have a right to termination without just cause and that it is for the ex-employer to establish the existence and the quantum of damages, knowing that losing the opportunity to transfer the player is NOT a damage.

“According to the court, such termination cannot entail disciplinary sanctions (when effected in between seasons).

“FIFA has, imperfectly, amended its rules to abide by the court ruling. But the bottom line is that players have the right to terminate without unnecessary fears.”

Asked whether he thought players would now be free from the threat of sporting sanctions such as a ban for terminating their deals, Dupont added: “Yes. If not, the right to terminate, as granted by the court, would just be theoretical. But, apparently, FIFA is still resisting on this point.”

Following the ECJ ruling, FIFA opened a global dialogue on its transfer rules and issued amended, interim rules just before Christmas last year.

The world players’ union FIFPRO immediately pushed back on the amendments, saying they did not “provide legal certainty” to players.

FIFPRO issued guidance to players in May stating that following the ruling, a player’s transfer fee or transfer value could no longer be used in the calculation of any compensation due to the club where the player had been contracted, and advised that the compensation paid should be “limited to the residual value of the contract, with a possible further reduction or increase on the basis of the national law”.

A presumption that a player’s new club had induced the termination of contract was removed in the amended rules issued by FIFA last December. Now, a player’s old club must prove the new club induced the player to break contract.