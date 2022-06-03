Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette will leave club this summer
The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a return to his hometown club Lyon
Arsenal have confirmed that striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.
The 31-year-old has not agreed a new deal with the Gunners and the Frenchman has been linked with a return to his hometown club Lyon.
Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in 2017 and scored 71 goals in 206 appearances for the club.
The striker was Arsenal’s top goalscorer in two seasons while in north London, in 2017/18 and 2020/21, but played as more of a creator under Mikel Arteta during his final campaign.
Lacazette, who captained Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club to join Barcelona in February, helped Arteta’s side in their push for the top four this year but lost his place to Eddie Nketiah over the final weeks of the season.
He is now set to return to Ligue 1 as a free agent, having spent seven years at Lyon and scoring 100 goals in his previous spell.
“Laca has been a fantastic player for us,” Arteta said as Arsenal confirmed the player’s departure. “He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.
“His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”
