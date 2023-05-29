Alexis Mac Allister left in tears at end of Brighton’s season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexis Mac Allister was overcome with emotion after a potential farewell to Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Brighton secured sixth spot and a place in next season’s Europa League despite a defeat to Aston Villa as they closed an excellent season.

The club overcame significant upheaval early in the campaign after Graham Potter was lured to Chelsea, with Roberto De Zerbi’s installation as manager proving inspired as he led the club into Europe for the first time.

Mac Allister, also a key part of Argentina’s World Cup triumph in December, has proved influential in midfield, and has now been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

And the midfielder was left in tears after featuring for perhaps the final time in a Brighton shirt, embracing his manager De Zerbi and saluting the supporters.

The 24-year-old has been particularly connected with a switch to Liverpool, who are on the hunt for a midfield refresh with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those leaving the Merseyside club this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the talented Mac Allister.

De Zerbi indicated after the Aston Villa defeat that he expected to lose both the Argentinian and his midfield colleague Moises Caicedo.

“I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I’m really sorry,” said De Zerbi. “They are two great people and two great players.

“The policy of Brighton is like this,” added De Zerbi. “I think it’s right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher.

“We are ready. We have to find others big players to play without Alexis and Moises.”