Arne Slot said Alisson Becker proved he is “the best in the world”. Jamie Carragher called it “the best performance of his career”. Thierry Henry called him “magnificent”. Speaking to French publication Le Parisien, Brest manager Eric Roy likened him to Jesus (steady on, Eric). Alisson didn’t go that far but the Liverpool goalkeeper acknowledged that it was the “performance of my life”.

Liverpool pinched a remarkable 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and at the heart of the victory was an inspired Brazilian who wouldn’t be beaten. Alisson’s nine saves were the most by any Liverpool goalkeeper in a Champions League match since records began 22 years ago.

Here, we break down a goalkeeping masterclass and rank his work from ninth to best, from simple stops to spectacular saves:

9. Desire Doue, 76 min

The substitute is allowed to dribble into the box far too easily by Liverpool’s defence after a wide free-kick is touched to him, but his low shot towards the near post lacks venom and Alisson gathers comfortably on the ground.

8. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 56 min

Alisson’s main adversary on the night offers his least threatening shot, bending towards the far corner but lacking pace – although the bounce just in front of the goalkeeper still takes some reading.

7. Ousmane Dembele, 84 min

Dembele dribbles in from the right wing and bends a shot towards the far corner, and although it lacks serious power, Alisson still does well to push it clear with a half-volleyed parry and a PSG forward lurking behind him looking for a tap-in.

open image in gallery Alisson gets down to push clear the danger ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

6. Achraif Hakimi, 24 min

The PSG right-back controls the ball 25 yards from goal and unleashes a fierce, swerving strike, but Alisson shuffles to his right and gets two hands behind it.

5. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 54 min

If the Georgian could place the ball down for a free-kick it would probably be here: around 25 yards out, off the left, with enough distance to get over the wall and back down again, and enough angle to leave Alisson guessing. It’s hit with power and a little bend towards the far top corner, but the goalkeeper dives to his left and pushes it away with his top hand.

open image in gallery Alisson stretches out a hand to deny Kvaratskhelia ( Reuters )

4. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 29 min

Bradley Barcola spins into the centre of the pitch before laying the ball off for Kvaratskhelia in a pocket of space outside the box, who takes a touch before lashing towards the bottom corner. Alisson gets down well to his right to parry clear.

3. Ousmane Dembele, 30 min

Ryan Gravenberch gives the ball away and PSG spring a counterattack. Barcola slides a pass through Liverpool’s jumbled defence and Ousmane Dembele is through on goal, but Alisson – a master of one-on-one situations – rushes out and makes a brilliant save with his outstretched left leg, and Liverpool escape.

open image in gallery Alisson stops Dembele's shot with his leg ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

2. Desire Doue, 80 min

It is one of those shots that seems destined for the net as soon as it leaves his boot, and Doue must have felt like he’d scored as the ball bent through the air towards the far corner. But there was Alisson once more, taking little steps to his left as the forward drove inside before leaping at full stretch to tip the ball wide with his fingernails.

1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 37 min

It might not be his most spectacular stop, but this is Alisson’s most underrated save of the night. The dangerous Kvaratskhelia tricks his way into the left side of the box before shaping his body to shoot into the far right corner. But a deflection off Ibrahima Konate’s heel sends his shot arrowing towards the near post, and Alisson has to quickly shift his weight before throwing out a strong low hand to palm it away. It’s a game-saving, and perhaps even tie-winning, stop.