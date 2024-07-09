Support truly

Alvaro Morata appeared to twist his knee on Wednesday as a photographer slid into the Spain captain, who was celebrating his team’s Euro 2024 semi-final win.

Spain came from behind to beat France 2-1 in Munich, where Lamine Yamal became the youngest-ever goalscorer at a men’s Euros.

Yamal, 16, scored a wondergoal for Spain to cancel out Randal Kolo Muani’s opener, before Dani Olmo struck to put La Roja ahead. And there was no way back for France, as Spain set up a final with Netherlands or England.

And as Spanish players celebrated their victory, a photographer rushed across the pitch to capture the moment, only to fall and slide into Morata, who seemed to twist his knee.

The Spain captain, 31, appeared to be left in some discomfort, but coach Luis de la Fuente later said: “Alvaro... We have to wait and see tomorrow.

“We believe it’s nothing. It hurts, but we think it’s nothing.”

If the Atletico Madrid striker is to have suffered any injury in the incident, he will have five days to recover; Spain are now due to play in the final in Berlin on Sunday (14 July).

In that game, De la Fuente’s side will seek Spain’s first major men’s trophy since Euro 2012.

Spain’s triumph in 2012 was their third at a European Championship, following trophies in 1964 and 2008. Between the 2008 and 2012 victories, Spain also won the 2010 World Cup.