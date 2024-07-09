Spain v France LIVE: Latest team news and build-up ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final
The sides face off for a place in the final with both teams enjoying markedly different fortunes on their way to the last four
Spain take on France in a heavyweight battle in the first semi-final at Euro 2024, with the winner taking a place in the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July.
La Roja battled past hosts Germany in an entertaining quarter-final in Stuttgart, with a 119th-minute Mikel Merino header giving them their place in the last four after an enthralling game.
Les Bleus fared a little worse in their quarter-final, squeezing past Portugal on penalties after a 120-minute display that was often tepid, pedestrian and lacking in attacking threat.
Questions remain over whether Didier Deschamps can take this side – who have not scored an open-play goal of their own all tournament – into a fourth final of his tenure. Luis de la Fuente’s impressive Spain side – who remain favourites to win the competition – lie in wait.
Follow all the latest updates from Spain v France below:
For many reasons, a majority of them valid, Lamine Yamal seemed to become the face of this Spain side heading into Euro 2024. For one it’s his youth, of course - a star at just 16. There’s also the potential for so many storylines, with his birthday the day before the final itself.
Then there’s the fact he plays for Barcelona - all this before we even approach the subject of his quality, which is clearly off the charts.
But while he gives Spain traits they’ve been desperate for over the last few years and tournaments - guile around the box, balance in the forward line and, above all else, speed - he isn’t the only player to do so. He isn’t even the only starting forward who offers much of the same traits, if in mirror image.
Spanish team warm-up for semi-final
Here’s a look at the Spaniards going through their training sessions ahead of tonight’s crucial semi-final clash in Munich:
De La Fuente dimissives criticism of ‘boring’ France
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente dismissed the suggestion that France are playing ‘boring’ saying at this stage of the tournament the only thing that matters is the result.
“We all try to build a gameplan that will help you win,” he said, “Spain are an eye-catching team, I won’t deny that, it’s our DNA, but in the end, here it’s about winning.
“We want to play, but we want to be practical. Our way to get the result is to try to be eye-catching. But at this stage it’s the result that counts because it is how your job will get judged and evaluated in the end.”
Kroos apologises for Pedri injury
Toni Kroos has apologised for injuring Pedri in Germany’s Euro 2024 loss to Spain, insisting it was “not my intention”. Pedri was forced off in the first few minutes of the quarter-final on Friday (5 July), having hit the turf after a foul from Kroos.
The 21-year-old Pedri will not feature for Spain in their semi-final against Portugal or be fit for the final – should his nation qualify.
In an Instagram post on Saturday (6 July), the Germany midfielder wrote: “Very important to me: Apologies to @pedri and wishing you a good recovery!
“It was obviously not my intention to injure you. Swift recovery and all the best. You are a great player.”
Elsewhere in his post, Kroos added: “I didn’t expect us, in such a short space of time, to be able to have a realistic shot at winning the title and to get back on par with the best teams. For that reason, I’m so proud of what this team achieved.”
France’s ‘tournament ball’ or Spain’s ideology – how do you actually win the Euros?
Lamine Yamal has been one of the few stars always worth watching at Euro 2024, which means he attracts a lot of defenders, so Luis De La Fuente is intent on making the 16-year-old see better team solutions.
In training, the Spain manager has taken Yamal aside and told him “if you have three players on you, there’s an area where we have superiority – we must get the ball there, not by dribbling, but with fast passing”.
This is Spain, after all. De La Fuente has accelerated the team’s evolution from dogmatic possession, primarily through the use of Yamal and Nico Williams, but the approach is still based on the core ideology. The identity is too ingrained.
Such advice still produced maybe the most beautiful play at Euro 2024, which was a wondrous one-touch passing move against Germany to turn defence into attack. It has been lacking from a lot of teams.
Spain v France prediction
Spain have shown impressive form in the tournament but this France team have been successful in major tournaments before. It seems likely that least extra-time will be needed and it would not be surprising if the contest was decided by a penalty shootout.
Spain 1-1 France (France to win on penalties).
Early team news and predicted line-ups
Spain will be without three key players for their match against Germany. Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended having collected yellow cards (and a red in Carvajal’s case) during the quarter-final while Pedri sustained an injury after a heavy tackle from Toni Kroos that is expected to rule him out.
France have no suspensions or injuries which could give them a significant advantage for the match if Didier Deschamps can finally unlock their potential ruthlessness in front of goal.
Predicted line-ups
Spain XI: Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo, Williams, Morata, Yamal
France XI: Maignan, Hernandez, Saliba, Upamecano, Kounde, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe, Dembele
How to watch Spain v France
Spain v France will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, July 9th at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
The match will be shown live on BBC one with coverage starting at 7pm, and can also be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
France find a way
Didier Deschamps is looking for one trophy to complete the set at international level. He has won the World Cup and European Championship as a player, and the World Cup as a manager meaning victory at Euro 2024 will make him the only person to win both titles as both a player and manager.
In seeking this potentially incredible feat Deschamps’ France team have been pragmatic, defensive and often dull. Their slow build-up play, control of games and misfiring forward line often nullify the effectiveness of free-flowing, adventurous teams as Portugal found in the quarter-final and Spain will need to be aware of this evening.
France, with two own goals and a penalty, have yet to score from open play but they hold the best defensive record in the tournament having conceded just one goal (versus Poland in the final group game).
Les Bleus have also come through a penalty shootout so there will be no demons there should this expectedly tight contest head the distance.
Spain have impressed at Euro 2024
Spain have only conceded two goals in Euro 2024, and aim reach their first major final since 2012 when they take on France in the semi-finals.
In the quarter-final against Germany, Spain again showed some impressive play in a European Championship, despite some inexplicable decisions from manager Luis De La Fuente with his side 1-0 ahead.
The Germans equalised through Florian Wirtz’s 89th minute goal but substitute Mikel Merino decided the contest thanks to a superb headed effort with just one minute of extra-time remaining.
La Rojas are the only team remaining to have won all five of their matches so far and look like the favourites to lift the trophy.
