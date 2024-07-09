Spain v France LIVE: Latest team news and build-up ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final

✕ Close French Fans React To Euro Penalty Shootout Win Paving Way To Semi-final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Spain take on France in a heavyweight battle in the first semi-final at Euro 2024, with the winner taking a place in the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July.

La Roja battled past hosts Germany in an entertaining quarter-final in Stuttgart, with a 119th-minute Mikel Merino header giving them their place in the last four after an enthralling game.

Les Bleus fared a little worse in their quarter-final, squeezing past Portugal on penalties after a 120-minute display that was often tepid, pedestrian and lacking in attacking threat.

Questions remain over whether Didier Deschamps can take this side – who have not scored an open-play goal of their own all tournament – into a fourth final of his tenure. Luis de la Fuente’s impressive Spain side – who remain favourites to win the competition – lie in wait.

Follow all the latest updates from Spain v France below: