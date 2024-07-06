Support truly

Gareth Southgate was lauded by BBC pundits for changing England’s formation and getting the best out of Phil Foden during their Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland.

Southgate decided to deploy wing-backs for the first time in two years in an effort to match up Switzerland’s 3-4-3 system, and the decision proved fruitful as England smothered their opponents’ build-up from the back and forced some sloppy mistakes.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden played in central No 10 roles behind Harry Kane and Foden in particular was influential in England’s best attacking moments of a first half which ended 0-0.

”Foden in the 10, we've been all asking for it, that's the difference,” said Rio Ferdinand, speaking at half-time on the BBC, after Foden had struggled playing on the wing in the previous four matches. “He gets on the half-turn. [Previously] we haven’t see [Bukayo] Saka run behind, why? Because people aren’t in the position where he can get the ball.”

Micah Richards added: “We’ve been crying out for it. It’s delightful to see him in a position where he can have an impact on the game.”

Frank Lampard said the added numbers in central positions were giving England increased control, and Foden’s ability to pick out the runs of Saka on the wing was causing problems for Switzerland.

“The change in system has been a big deal, the balance it's given us,” Lampard said. “[Foden] has not staying in one position, he’s moving around the pitch and gives you a feeling of control. That’s top level players, they do that in tight areas. He can give us another number deeper.

“Saka can make a run because he knows the quality of the player [on the ball]. When [Foden] is central, he can do it.”

Host Gary Lineker said of Foden: “He’s one of the best, if not the best, No 10s in world football, playing in that way. It felt like he was locked up [before].”