Rio Ferdinand says England can win Euro 2024 'playing ugly'

England have the chance to make the last four of Euro 2024 as they take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening in Dusseldorf.

Gareth Southgate’s side squeezed past a defiant Slovakia team last week, coming from behind to eventually win 2-1 courtesy of a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham and an extra-time winner from Harry Kane.

And the Three Lions will need to perform far more convincingly if they are to beat a spirited Switzerland side in the last eight. The Swiss dismantled Italy in their last-16 tie, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas.

With plenty of threat provided by a Swiss supporting cast that includes Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo, England know they will need to improve on Saturday, as the team looks to tactical changes, cohesive attacking play and decisive moments in order to book their place in the semi-finals.

Follow all the news and build-up to England v Switzerland with our live blog below::