England v Switzerland LIVE: Team news as Southgate plots contentious line-up for Euro 2024 quarter-final
The Three Lions have the chance to make their third tournament semi-final under Gareth Southgate, with tonight’s winner facing either Turkey or the Netherlands
England have the chance to make the last four of Euro 2024 as they take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening in Dusseldorf.
Gareth Southgate’s side squeezed past a defiant Slovakia team last week, coming from behind to eventually win 2-1 courtesy of a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham and an extra-time winner from Harry Kane.
And the Three Lions will need to perform far more convincingly if they are to beat a spirited Switzerland side in the last eight. The Swiss dismantled Italy in their last-16 tie, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas.
With plenty of threat provided by a Swiss supporting cast that includes Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo, England know they will need to improve on Saturday, as the team looks to tactical changes, cohesive attacking play and decisive moments in order to book their place in the semi-finals.
Gareth Southgate offers Luke Shaw injury update and explains how he can still impact Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate has defended his decision not to take a fit left-back to Euro 2024 as he insisted he would not have been able to find anyone who could play on that flank better than Kieran Trippier.
Luke Shaw is finally able to make his first appearance of the tournament – and play his first game for anyone since February – when England face Switzerland in Saturday’s quarter-final in Dusseldorf and Southgate insisted he is not worried the Manchester United player will break down.
But while the right-footed right-back Trippier has started on the other flank in all four games so far, Southgate, who omitted the injury-hit Ben Chilwell to pick a lone specialist left-back in the sidelined Shaw, paid a glowing tribute to the Newcastle defender and dismissed the alternatives.
John Stones evaluates England’s chances of adapting to back three for Switzerland quarter-final
John Stones believes England have already seen a “shift” and “unlocked” two key qualities for the latter stages of Euro 2024, in their ability to score crucial late goals and “seamlessly” switch between formations.
Gareth Southgate and his players feel that Jude Bellingham’s 95th-minute equaliser against Slovakia has had a transformative mood on the camp, and there is a sense that can create a fear factor among opposition sides.
It hasn’t been clear in the week since, however; ongoing concerns about performance as well as Marc Guehi’s suspension have led England to work on a three-man backline.
Stones says that can fit with the resolve which the team have started to develop after beating Slovakia, however.
Spain v Germany player ratings: Dani Olmo shines as hosts dramatically dumped out of Euro 2024
Spain beat Germany in a thrilling contest in Stuttgart that ended 2-1 after extra-time, thanks to a 119th-minute Mikel Merino header.
The first half was dominated by fouls and bookings more than free-flowing attacking football, with Kai Havertz scuffing the best chance of the half as Pedri was forced off due to injury and three players received yellow cards (with Toni Kroos somehow escaping one too).
But the second half was a far more exciting affair, not least after great work from Lamine Yamal set up Dani Olmo to sweep the ball past Manuel Neuer on 51 minutes. That goal injected life into the contest, with Germany growing into the game and both teams having chances.
Euro 2024: England fans soak up atmosphere before Switzerland clash
Gareth Southgate’s straitjacket suffocates England again – but one lesson emerges
There was a minute left to run on Gareth Southgate’s reign, the clock ticking down on a dismal tournament that seemed a demoralising end to the second-finest tenure of any England manager. Until an airborne Jude Bellingham intervened. Until Bellingham underlined that he has that combination of talent, technique and temperament to offer the promise of greatness. There had been reasons for Southgate to replace him: booked for a rash lunge at Lukas Haraslin, he had been unwise enough to lay his hands on the referee. He had endured a poor game.
But there was an instance of brilliance; a bicycle kick, an injury-time equaliser, a lifeline, a goal that may reshape England’s history as well as Southgate’s time in charge. “Who else?” Bellingham shouted. The evidence of the previous 94 minutes was that no one was likely to score for England. The closest they came to a first-half shot on target was when, after 10 seconds, Dennis Vavro belted the ball at Harry Kane’s head and it rebounded 30 yards to Martin Dubravka. For much of it, they were simultaneously going nowhere, going backwards and going out. But Bellingham’s European Championship has now included two glorious goals, albeit with too little in the 347 minutes that separated them.
England vs Switzerland latest team news
Gareth Southgate is expected to switch to a 3-4-3 system for the quarter-final clash with Switzerland - but one unexpected change will see not Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in on the right for England, but Kieran Trippier instead switching across from left to right.
That leaves Bukayo Saka switching from right wing to left wing-back, meaning much the same XI as last time out, albeit with several switching roles.
Ezri Konsa is set to be the player replacing Marc Guehi, who is suspended, with the Aston Villa defender and Kyle Walker playing either side of John Stones in defence.
Spain break Germany hearts but dramatic Euro 2024 win may come at great cost
There’s no second summer fairytale for Germany, as it’s instead Spain who have the happy ending. For now. Mikel Merino ensured they rose above it all, with a brilliant header in the 119th minute. The big question as to whether they go and actually win Euro 2024 is what the cost of this 2-1 victory over the hosts will be. Toni Kroos didn’t get his grand farewell, either, as he instead contributed to a match that often turned ugly.
That meant that it didn’t quite become the game of the tournament in the manner anticipated but it was thoroughly absorbing, right until the death. And that was very, very late. It is easy to see why games like this can prevent teams from becoming champions, because of the gruelling physical and psychological cost. Spain now have Alvaro Morata and the red-carded Dani Carvajal suspended for the semi-final, with Pedri looking like he might be out injured – maybe for the summer. He was the victim of an abrasive challenge from Kroos in the opening minute, that very much set a tone.
Through that, Spain displayed another quality in a European Championships when they have already shown so many. They were the picture of perseverance. That wasn’t just because of what a gallant German team put them through but what they put themselves through.
England’s route to the final: Possible opponents in the Euro 2024 knockout stages
England left it late, but Gareth Southgate’s side are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a dramatic victory over Slovakia in the last-16.
Jude Bellingham saved England from an embarrassing defeat with a stunning last-minute overhead kick, before Harry Kane scored at the start of extra time to send the Three Lions through.
It was shaping up to be another nightmare evening in Gelsenkirchen but Southgate was vindicated for his lack of changes as his biggest stars finally arrived to turn defeat into victory.
England will still need a huge improvement in the knockout phase of the competition if they are to live up to their pre-tournament billing as one of the favourites, but they have had a stroke of fortune with the draw.
How Southgate hopes the lessons of 1966 can inspire success at Euro 2024
t was 30 years of hurt when Gareth Southgate stepped up and missed a penalty and it was about to become at least 60 until Jude Bellingham attempted an overhead kick. Southgate makes no secret of his ambitions to emulate Sir Alf Ramsey, to double the number of trophy-winning managers in England’s history. He looks to the past to provide inspiration and lessons alike. If 1966 has become a profitable nostalgia industry, it is so long ago that many of the England players’ parents were not born. They could be forgiven for not knowing all the details.
At St George’s Park, before England ventured to Germany, Southgate turned back time. “We showed the players a presentation about 1966 and how Geoff Hurst hadn’t played until the quarter-final.” Hurst ended up the hat-trick hero in the final and if that scarcely needs explaining, some of Southgate’s charges may not know that a man who achieved immortality had entered the 1966 World Cup with a lone international goal to his name.
Plans can change en route, fringe figures can assume central roles. The path to glory is not always smooth, even if England contrived to make it look remarkably bumpy as they squeezed past Slovakia.
Gareth Southgate says England have found their Paul Gascoigne moment at Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate believes Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia can be a spark for England’s tournament, like Paul Gascoigne’s goal against Scotland at Euro 96, as he made a point of stating the legend of that tournament and the 1990 World Cup has made people forget performances were initially poor.
While Southgate accepted that his team have “got to be better”, he feels that the 95th-minute equaliser to eventually eliminate Slovakia showed a “togetherness” and “spirit” essential to any tournament. The manager also believes it will “give the whole group belief”, just like Gascoigne in 1996. Southgate feels that will be essential against an “excellent” Switzerland team in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.
“Well, there’s no question it will give the whole group belief,” he said. “The boys that came on and contributed that had a big impact on what we were doing: the togetherness and the spirit that you need.
