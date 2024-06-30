Who do England play next and when? Euro 2024 draw and quarter-final schedule

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after Jude Bellingham saved Gareth Southgate’s side with a dramatic overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16.

England were heading for one of their worst ever defeats at a major international tournament as Slovakia led to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half.

Southgate’s job was on the line, but the manager’s lack of changes were vindicated as his biggest stars finally delivered to turn defeat into a priceless victory that keeps England’s hopes alive.

Bellingham’s stunning overhead kick in the 95th minute forced extra time, where captain Harry Kane put England in front. The Three Lions managed to hang on to reach the last-eight in Germany.

England have landed in the more favourable side of the Euro 2024 knockout draw, with Germany, France, Portugal, Spain and Belgium all in the other half.

When will England play next?

Saturday July 6

Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)

Who do England play next?

Having beaten Slovakia in the last-16, England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals. After looking impressive in the group stages, Switzerland defeated holders Italy 2-0 in the last-16.

If England win in the quarter-finals, they will play either Netherlands, Romania, Austria and Turkey in the semi-finals.

England are no longer on course to face France in the semi-finals. That’s after France finished second in Group D. Germany, Spain, Portugal and Belgium will be in the other half of the draw too.

What is the full quater-final draw?

July 5

Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain/Georgia v Germany (1700)

Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal/Slovenia v France/Belgium (2000)

July 6

Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)

Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Romania/Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)