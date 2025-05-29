Amad Diallo says no regrets about obscene gesture to fans following ‘mum insult’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo says he has no regrets after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards supporters in Malaysia earlier this week, alleging it was in response to insults about his mother.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show Amad raising his middle finger outside the team’s hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The club told the BBC the gesture was in response to “serious personal abuse” the Ivorian had suffered, with the player seeking to explain what had happened in a post on his X account.

“I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom,” he wrote.

“I shouldn’t have reacted like that but I don’t regret what I did. We had a great time in Malaysia with good people.”

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim insists he and his Manchester United players are desperate to “turn the page” on a disappointing campaign as they head into the second match of a post-season Asian tour in Hong Kong on Friday.

United were booed off in defeat to an ASEAN All-Stars team in Malaysia on Wednesday, a week on from losing the Europa League final to Tottenham and missing out on a Champions League spot as a result.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League, marking their worst season in 51 years.

The club will earn £8million from this trip to the Far East and while Amorim acknowledges the importance of tours such as this for him and the players to connect with United’s worldwide fanbase, there is clearly a big part of him that just wants this season to be over.

“We want to give something to the fans, but it’s hard in this moment – we just want to turn the page and improve next season,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We cannot hide that it is really tough in this moment for us not to close the season, but if there is one thing that is really important in this club it is that we need to face our fans in this moment, and we need to give something to our fans around the world.”

Amorim is again expected to heavily rotate his squad for the match against Hong Kong.

Three senior players – Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana – have flown on to a fan engagement event in India so are unavailable, while Luke Shaw is injured.

“I will try to divide because I don’t want all the young kids all together,” Amorim said.

“I will try to mix these things. We want to be competitive. If they are fit, they will play, and we will have the maximum respect for everybody here and for our fans.”