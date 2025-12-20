Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has told Kobbie Mainoo to learn from Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo and remember that being on the bench for Manchester United can be the springboard to better things.

The England international is yet to start a Premier League match for United this season, with his 11 appearances all coming as a substitute, but Amorim urged him to look at the past and fight for his place.

And Amorim denied he was trying to make a statement by omitting Mainoo as he promised him he will start when he thinks it is right.

He said: “Kobbie needs to fight for his job. I think that is not a bad thing to be on the bench of Manchester United when you are 20 years old. I remember Ronaldo was on the bench, Rooney was on the bench sometimes, [Juan Sebastian] Veron was not playing. I remember all the history of Manchester United.

“So let's continue in trying to avoid the nonsense and the noise. I just want to want to help the team to win. To help Kobbie to be a better player.

“I’m not trying to say to Kobbie, ‘You are a big player here, let’s put him on the bench to show something’.

“No, no. What I’m saying is the opposite. I'm just not putting Kobbie sometimes because I understand that this is not the right guy to start the game. Maybe the next game, Sunday, he is going to start.

“If he plays well, is going to show everyone: ‘This guy cannot take me for the team’. And I will be so happy, so I don't care. I don't want to show nothing to anyone. I'm just saying that I'm trying to win games and to show to the players that if you do the things right, you will play no matter what the name.”

Amorim said Mainoo had not come to talk to him this week after his half-brother had worn a T-shirt during Monday’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth that read: “Free Kobbie Mainoo”.

But the United manager revealed he had been in a similar position at his previous club after an online post from his brother.

“I had the situation in Sporting [CP] that my brother wrote something on the internet, and I have to answer for that,” he said. “My explanation is that he has his life, he has his opinion, and it's nothing to do with me. So I will do the same with Kobbie.

“He’s a shy boy, but it's not his responsibility. He's responsible for his acts and his act was to play well in the last game, I'm just focused on that.”