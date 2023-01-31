Jump to content

Everton turn to Andre Ayew to solve scoring woes

The Toffees are making a late transfer bid for the Ghana striker

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Tuesday 31 January 2023 20:19
Everton appoint Sean Dyche as manager to replace Frank Lampard

Everton have turned to Andre Ayew late in the window to try and solve their scoring issues, and are in advanced talks about a deal.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian international was most recently at Al Sadd in Qatar, having previously had a respectable Premier League career at Swansea City and West Ham United.

The Independent has been told that Everton cast around in order to try and bring in a forward, with their issues exacerbated by the fact their budget is limited.

Fenerbahce's Michu Batshuayi and even West Ham United's Michail Antonio had been names put forward but many deals were impossible, which has left the club looking to Ayew.

