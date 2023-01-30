Sean Dyche outlines ‘basic principles’ Everton must adopt to succeed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sean Dyche has set his sights on bringing “a good feeling” back to Goodison Park after being appointed Everton manager.

The 51-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the relegation-threatened club and vowed to remodel Everton in his own image.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said Dyche had convinced him he could become a great Everton manager and believes he will inspire their supporters.

Dyche, who won two promotions and took Burnley to a highest finish of seventh place in the Premier League during almost a decade in charge at Turf Moor, has brought assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and sports scientist Mark Howard as part of his backroom team.

Everton turned to Dyche after sacking Frank Lampard last Monday following a run of 11 defeats in 14 games and after talks with Marcelo Bielsa broke down.

Dyche said: “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff. We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That’s the task in front of us - make sure we’re building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it’s brilliant when the team’s playing with a smile, but we’ve got to win.”

Kenwright added: “Kevin [Thelwell, director of football] and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad [Moshiri, the owner] felt the same when he met him, too.”