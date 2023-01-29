Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon from Everton in £40m transfer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton for an initial £40m.

The winger, whose fee could rise to £45m with add-ons, was allowed to leave Goodison Park after submitting a transfer request and missing training for three days last week.

Now he has become Newcastle’s first January signing as Eddie Howe, who also showed interest in the forward last summer, has now succeeded in buying him.

Gordon’s arrival takes Newcastle’s spending since their takeover in October 2021 to around £250m. He will not be eligible to play in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton on Tuesday and could make his debut against West Ham on Saturday.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” Gordon told NUFC TV. “I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

Head coach Eddie Howe added: “I’m delighted to sign Anthony - he’s a top, top talent. I’m really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt.”

His departure could give Everton, who are set to announce Sean Dyche as their new manager, funds to strengthen in the last few days of the transfer window but his departure leaves them short of wingers with Arnaut Danjuma, who was set to join on loan from Villarreal, instead going to Tottenham.

Gordon, who also attracted interest from Chelsea last summer, scored seven goals in 78 games for Everton and is their joint top scorer in the Premier League this season, with three.