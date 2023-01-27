Everton set to appoint Sean Dyche as new manager
Everton were unable to persuade Marcelo Bielsa to take over
Everton are set to appoint Sean Dyche as manager after failing to persuade Marcelo Bielsa to take over the relegation-threatened club.
Former Leeds and Argentina manager Bielsa, who was owner Farhad Moshiri’s first choice to replace Frank Lampard, flew into Heathrow Airport on Thursday for face-to-face talks with the businessman.
But they could not agree a deal and Dyche, who has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, could be confirmed as Everton’s new manager on Friday.
Everton, who are second from bottom in the Premier League, have lost nine of their last 12 league games and, after being knocked out of the FA Cup, have a weekend off before facing Arsenal next Saturday in what should be Dyche’s first game in charge.
The 51-year-old was in charge at Turf Moor for almost a decade, winning two promotions and taking Burnley to a seventh-place finish but the Lancashire club were relegated a month after his departure.
