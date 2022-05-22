Burnley’s five-year spell in the Premier League has come to an end after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on the final day of the season. Leeds United needed to better Burnley’s result and did just that with a 2-1 win at Brentford to ensure they survived and sealed the Clarets’ fate.

Callum Wilson struck twice at Turf Moor to earn Newcastle a 2-0 lead and althrough Maxwel Cornet pulled one back to give Burnley fans hope, it was not enough. Raphinha put Leeds in front in west London and, depsite Sergi Canos’s leveller, Jack Harrison’s late winner ensured all three points and their Premier League status...