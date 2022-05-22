Burnley relegated from Premier League after defeat by Newcastle as Leeds survive on final day
Burnley lost 2-1 as Leeds won by the same margin at Brentford to save themselves and send the Clarets down to the Championship on a tense final day of the Premier League
Burnley’s five-year spell in the Premier League has come to an end after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on the final day of the season. Leeds United needed to better Burnley’s result and did just that with a 2-1 win at Brentford to ensure they survived and sealed the Clarets’ fate.
Callum Wilson struck twice at Turf Moor to earn Newcastle a 2-0 lead and althrough Maxwel Cornet pulled one back to give Burnley fans hope, it was not enough. Raphinha put Leeds in front in west London and, depsite Sergi Canos’s leveller, Jack Harrison’s late winner ensured all three points and their Premier League status...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies