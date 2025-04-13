Andre Onana left out of Manchester United squad to face Newcastle after errors
The goalkeeper has endured a difficult week on and off the pitch
Andre Onana has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for Sunday’s game with Newcastle to clear his head after his two mistakes against Lyon.
Manager Ruben Amorim has decided to take the goalkeeper out of the firing line, following problems on and off the pitch.
Onana is still expected to be recalled for Thursday’s second leg of the Europa League quarter-final with Lyon but his deputy Altay Bayindir is set to make his belated Premier League debut at St James’ Park.
The Cameroon international had been branded one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history by the Old Trafford old boy Nemanja Matic before the 2-2 draw at the Groupama Stadium.
And Onana, who had responded in a war of words, was barracked by the Lyon crowd and at fault when he conceded from Thiago Almada’s long-range free kick and only pushed the ball out to Rayan Cherki for his 95th-minute equaliser.
Amorim defended Onana after the game in France but has decided to give him a break after a difficult week for the former Internazionale goalkeeper.
His wife was robbed of a watch and a handbag, leading United to provide their family with 24-hour protection.
Bayindir, who was also signed in 2023, has made seven appearances for United, six of them this season, but Onana has been ever-present in the top flight since he joined for £47m.
