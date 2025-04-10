Ruben Amorim admits ‘there is nothing to say’ to help Andre Onana after costly goalkeeping errors
The 29-year-old was at fault for both goals against Lyon with Paul Scholes labelling his mistakes as ‘awful’
Ruben Amorim admitted there is ‘nothing he can say’ to Andre Onana to help him after the Manchester United goalkeeper made two mistakes against Lyon that cost his team a lead in their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.
The first error saw Onana dive too late to stop Thiago Almada’s free kick and the ball bounced over his head into the back of the net in the first half before a fumble late in stoppage time of the second allowed Rayan Cherki to score an equalise and leave the tie delicately poised at 2-2.
Before the game Onana had stated that United were ‘way better’ than Lyon resulting in former-United midfielder and current Lyon player Nemanja Matic to label the Camerooian ‘one of the worst goalkeepers’ United have ever had.
His performance in the first leg seemed to back up Matic’s assertion but Amorim backed his number one by adding that he is ‘confident in Andre’ during his post-match interviews.
"We are really disappointed,” explained the Manchester United boss when speaking to TNT Sports following the draw.
“We should have taken a one goal advantage to the next game but we have the next game at home - we will try to win that game. It is important to focus on the next game for the league and then think about the second leg against Lyon.”
When asked for his thoughts on Onana’s errors the Portuguese was diplomatic and said the whole team has to be responsible for individual errors.
He added: “When one player has a mistake, all the team has a mistake so we continue like that. We continue to do the same thing. Training, seeing the games, trying to choose the best eleven to win every match."
As part of his punditry duties for the broadcaster, former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes labelled Onana’s role in the first goal as ‘an awful mistake’.
During the half-time break, Scholes said: "He's probably wishing he'd kept his mouth shut. It's a really bad mistake. The ball bounces in front of him and it's an awful mistake."
Former Tottenham midfielder Aaron Lennon declared that Onana’s teammates will be ‘fuming’ over his errors and claimed that the 29-year-old cost United the game.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live he said: “You're fuming [if you're Onana's teammate]. They're two massive mistakes. He has got to save both of them in my opinion and he has cost United today.
“He was in the headlines before the game and now he is going to be all over the headlines again.”
Leny Yoro, who scored his first goal for Manchester United to cancel out Lyon’s opener revealed that Onana’s second error came at the ‘worst moment’.
The goal was scored in the 95th minute and Yoro said: "It’s the worst moment to concede. 2-1 would have been a good result away but now we have to win it at home."
