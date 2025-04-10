Jim Ratcliffe is ‘trying to destroy’ everything at Man United, says Eric Cantona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona has accused minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe of "destroying" the club.

The Old Trafford great was scathing in his opinion of the British billionaire, who since arriving in February last season has touted the prospect of building a new ground, raised ticket prices and undertaken swingeing cuts resulting in significant job losses.

"Since Ratcliffe arrived this team of directors try to destroy everything and they don't respect anybody," Cantona told reporters during an event at non-league FC United, where he, his four children and two brothers signed up to become co-owners.

"They even want to change the stadium. The soul of the team and the club is not in the players. All the people around is like a big family. I think it's very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and team-mates.

"Since Ratcliffe arrived, it's the complete opposite. He doesn't want Sir Alex Ferguson as an ambassador any more. He is more than a legend and I think we have to find this soul again.

"This team of directors, they try to destroy everything. They don't respect anybody. They even want to change the stadium. The stadium is iconic.

Jim Ratcliffe has set ambitious targets for Manchester United that have led to severe cuts and job losses ( PA Wire )

"For me, Arsenal lost their soul when they left Highbury and I'm sure a lot of fans miss Highbury.

"Can you imagine Liverpool playing in another stadium than Anfield? It's impossible. I don't think United can play in another stadium than Old Trafford."

Manchester United have not commented.