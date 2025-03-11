Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The optics surrounding the whole event did not initially look good.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s rather revealing round of interviews on Monday, it became clear that a major announcement surrounding the much-anticipated new Manchester United stadium was due to come out the following day.

To reveal the elaborate plans for an extravagant, state-of-the-art 100,000-seater stadium in London will hardly endear Ratcliffe to supporters who believe the Monaco-based billionaire to be out of touch with their local needs.

When Ratcliffe took to the stage, all the PR-heavy references to Manchester’s industrial past, how the north deserved a stadium of this magnitude and how the regeneration of the entire area around the proposed new stadium would create a “mini city of entertainment” to rival anything in the world, were prevalent.

Lord Sebastian Coe, currently running to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee, did his customary comparison to the 2012 London Olympics, architect Norman Foster explained his Mancunian roots, while Andy Burnham’s bold promises came via video link.

But when the models were unveiled, and the actual designers of the project could be questioned, we quickly gained a truer picture of the mammoth scale of what Ratcliffe is undertaking and how he and United will deliver it.

Financing remains a mystery, with CEO Omar Berrada keen to highlight the “investment opportunities” the project offers, but given the work that has already gone into the elaborate design, Ineos are clearly confident they will have no issues raising over £2bn in funds, 24 hours after Ratcliffe said the club would have gone out of business by Christmas had it not been for his cash injection.

open image in gallery Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos CEO and minority shareholder of Manchester United ( Lucy North/PA )

open image in gallery Manchester United’s design for a new stadium has been likened to a ‘circus tent’ ( Foster and Partners/PA )

open image in gallery The Red Devils plan to move away from their legendary ground, Old Trafford ( Foster and Partners/PA )

For architects Fosters and Partners, work can begin in earnest. “Talking to stakeholders at Trafford Council, because it’s with them that we will be kind of going through the planning process with,” Nigel Dancey, from Fosters and Partners, said. “We would love to start work this year, but as Jim was saying, that involves everyone being aligned. We are very, very excited about bringing this project forward and doing it quickly.”

The project “underpins” government plans to regenerate the area, Ratcliffe insists, so it revolves around them starting their own south Manchester redevelopment project.

The result will be a stadium “the north of England deserves”, according to Ratcliffe. The design resembles a circus tent-like structure, one held up by three masts in a trident shape, one of which will be 200m high – visible from the Peak District and, most importantly, the edge of Liverpool.

It is a nod to the Red Devils’ nickname – something that Ratcliffe is understood to have pushed for, after designers had already finished their plans.

“I think to try and encourage the dwell time for fans around the football, we thought that was interesting too,” Dancey said. “So that's really how it developed. It was really a combination of things to do with structural engineering, to do with making it be iconic. ‘I want to go in that place, that would be a great place’ – that is what we want to create.”

Rivals supporters have been quick to point out the circus tent is a fitting venue for the current United incumbent, with some club executives admitting their initial doubts over the design.

Designers insist everything at this stage is subject to change. If supporters don’t like it, they are urged to let the club know.

“Consultation is a big part of the process,” Patrick Campbell, from Fosters and Partners, said. “Obviously this is the beginning of the process. We want to continue these conversations. We think there are some fantastic parts of the design. The idea of creating a global destination people want to come to is the aim.”

The stadium is only part of this incredible entertainment structure, under a canopy that makes it “one of the largest enclosed outdoor spaces in the world”. The whole area under one roof, where bars, restaurants and other entertainment facilities will be housed, measures larger than the original Millenium Dome site.

open image in gallery Omar Berrada, Manchester United CEO, leaving Foster and Partners headquarters in Battersea, London ( Lucy North/PA )

open image in gallery Manchester United have unveiled plans for a new stadium ( Handout via Reuters )

open image in gallery A concept image shows a bustling space outside the ground ( Foster and Partners/PA )

It rains a lot in Manchester, I hear you cry. Fosters and Partners, however, have thought of everything.

“The procession down here (walkway to the stadium) to arrive in this huge covered space, we felt that was completely different and new,” Dancey added. “With there being 136 days of rain here, we thought it to be important to get people under this covered space quickly. We want people saying ‘I want to come to that place’.”

They even plan to harvest that rainwater and power much of the site using renewable sources attached to the overarching structure. Even in a project as extravagant as this, Sir Jim will do anything to save a few pennies.

One huge advantage of rebuilding rather than remodelling is that the designers insist United will not play in a reduced-capacity venue at any point.

open image in gallery A concept image showing a full house – hopefully the team can fill the prospective stadium with happy fans ( Handout via Reuters )

open image in gallery The designs look to pay homage to the club’s identity ( Foster and Partners/PA )

open image in gallery The new stadium is to be built on an old car park next to Old Trafford ( Foster and Partners/PA )

Despite plans to scale down the current stadium for use by the women’s team and youth sides, the current project has Old Trafford as we know it most likely being flattened to make way for more regeneration of the area surrounding the new structure.

That will only take place, however, once the new stadium is built. At no point will part of the new stadium require the old one to make way – despite how close the sites are to each other.

Part of why this is the case is that designers believe less parking space will be needed, given the vastly improved public transportation options available once a new train station has been built.

Therefore the new stadium can be built on an old car park next to the current ground, and United will try to restore their former glories on the pitch in the old stadium, next to the huge construction site.

open image in gallery The club’s hope is to create a ‘mini-city of entertainment’ ( Foster and Partners/PA )

open image in gallery A concept image of the surrounding area of the stadium ( Foster and Partners/PA )

Elements of the previous stadium will be incorporated into the new one. The iconic Trinity Statue of George Best, Dennis Law and Bobby Charlton is likely to be at the end of a Wembley Way-type procession up to the new arena, while it will house another tribute to the Munich Air Disaster.

But an arena fit for concerts, NFL and football, one of the biggest in the world, surrounded by an area the public will want to visit on any day, one that is accessible by better public transport, is Ratcliffe’s vision coming to life.

Now, for someone to pay for it.