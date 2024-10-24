Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jose Mourinho was left in disbelief by Andre Onana’s stunning double save to deny Youssef En-Nesyri as Fenerbahce faced Manchester United in the Europa League.

Mourinho grinned and raised his hands as if to say Onana’s double stop was not possible, with the goalkeeper getting down low to save En-Nesyri’s downward header and then jumping up to tip the striker’s follow-up over the crossbar.

United led thanks to Christian Eriksen’s first-time strike, finishing off a clinical counter-attack, but Fenerbahce could have been level were it not for Manuel Ugarte’s crucial block to prevent a Dusan Tadic tap in.

Onana’s reactions were even more spectacular and the goalkeeper was mobbed by his team-mates after making the second of his two saves to keep out En-Nesyri.

Mourinho also spoke with Onana in the tunnel and the pair shook hands as the former Manchester United manager laughed with the goalkeeper.

