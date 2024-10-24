Jump to content
Jose Mourinho in disbelief on the touchline at Andre Onana’s ‘spectacular’ double save

The former Manchester United manager made his feelings clear with a brilliant reaction to Onana’s double stop

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 24 October 2024 21:07 BST
Mourinho reacts to Onana’s double save
Mourinho reacts to Onana’s double save (REUTERS)

Jose Mourinho was left in disbelief by Andre Onana’s stunning double save to deny Youssef En-Nesyri as Fenerbahce faced Manchester United in the Europa League.

Mourinho grinned and raised his hands as if to say Onana’s double stop was not possible, with the goalkeeper getting down low to save En-Nesyri’s downward header and then jumping up to tip the striker’s follow-up over the crossbar.

Follow LIVE: Man Utd lead Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce thanks to Andre Onana saves

United led thanks to Christian Eriksen’s first-time strike, finishing off a clinical counter-attack, but Fenerbahce could have been level were it not for Manuel Ugarte’s crucial block to prevent a Dusan Tadic tap in.

Onana’s reactions were even more spectacular and the goalkeeper was mobbed by his team-mates after making the second of his two saves to keep out En-Nesyri.

Mourinho also spoke with Onana in the tunnel and the pair shook hands as the former Manchester United manager laughed with the goalkeeper.

(REUTERS)
