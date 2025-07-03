Denmark boss Andree Jeglertz to take charge at Man City after Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have appointed Denmark Women boss Andree Jeglertz as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old Swede, who has signed a four-year deal, will start the role after the 2025 Women's European Championship and replaces Gareth Taylor, who was sacked in March.

Former City head coach Nick Cushing stepped in on an interim basis after Taylor departed five days before the club's League Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

Director of football for City's women's team, Therese Sjogran, said: "Andree brings a wealth of experience at the top of the game as well as a real hunger to drive Manchester City forward."

Sjogran added: "Andree really impressed us with his attitude and ambition, and the way he sees the game aligns perfectly with our own vision.

"We wish him luck at the Euros this summer with Denmark and are all very excited to see what impact he can make in our bright future."

Former Malmo defender Jeglertz has an extensive CV. He won the UEFA Women's Cup - later the Champions League - with Swedish side Umea in 2004 and led them to successive finals in 2007 and 2008.

After a spell in men's football with Djurgardens in 2009, Jeglertz spent six years in charge of Finland Women until 2016 before a brief return to Umea was followed by a two-year stint in charge of Linkopings.

He was appointed Denmark's head coach after the 2023 World Cup and led them to this summer's Euros after they finished second behind world champions Spain in qualifying.

Jeglertz said: "Manchester City are one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is so much talent in this group.

"One of my key things is to continue the job that's been done and take it to the next level.

"We would like to win, develop players and want the players every day to become better.

"I will do everything I can to take this to the next level and make sure we can play attractive and winning football."

