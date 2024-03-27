Liverpool given Andy Robertson injury update after Scotland friendly scare

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool could be without left-back Andy Robertson for the start of the Premier League title run-in after the Scotland captain was forced off against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night with an ankle injury.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke confirmed Robertson will return to Liverpool for an assessment after he limped off during the first-half of the 1-0 defeat.

Robertson tried to continue but was substituted shortly before Liverpool team-mate Conor Bradley scored the only goal of the game at Hampden.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson reacts after picking up an ankle injury (Getty Images)

Robertson was sidelined for almost three months earlier this season due to a shoulder injury picked up in a defeat in Spain during the October international break.

He looked dejected as he was brought off against Northern Ireland, with Liverpool entering a crucial stage of the season under Jurgen Klopp and with the Euros only 11 weeks away.

Scotland manager Clarke was hopeful Robertson had not suffered another lengthy injury. "He’s just come off the pitch, let the injury take its course," he said. "He’ll go back to his club and they’ll assess it and hopefully it’s not too serious."

Liverpool host Brighton on Sunday as they return to Premier League action, before title rivals Manchester City face Arsenal later that afternoon.

The Reds will then play Sheffield United at home in midweek before travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, who knocked Klopp’s side out of the FA Cup earlier this month.