Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andy Robertson calls on Liverpool to maintain ‘intensity’ against Man City

The Reds recaptured their free-scoring form as they routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox on Wednesday night

Gavin McCafferty
Thursday 13 October 2022 16:35
Comments
'Special' - Klopp as Salah hits fastest ever CL hatrick as Liverpool win 7-1

Andy Robertson hopes the thrashing of Rangers can kick-start a more consistent run from Liverpool – but the defender warned that any drop in intensity will lead to a difficult Sunday afternoon against Manchester City.

Liverpool will go into the Anfield clash 13 points behind the Premier League champions and even further off the top of the table after a mixed start to the campaign, which has seen them string together back-to-back wins just once courtesy of a last-gasp winner against Newcastle.

That game followed a 9-0 win over Bournemouth and Liverpool were back to such free-scoring form in the second half at Ibrox on Wednesday night as they netted six goals to run out 7-1 winners.

Robertson, who made his comeback from an ankle injury midway through the second half in his native Glasgow, said: “Obviously it’s an exceptional result.

“The boys were magnificent after a bit of a ropey start, giving Rangers a goal lead. The fans obviously got up and luckily we managed to quieten them down quite quickly with an equaliser.

Recommended

“I thought we dominated the game after that, second half we were very good and we controlled the game. It’s a massive game (on Sunday), of course it is. We need to try and get consistency back into our game, into our performances. That’s what we have been lacking this season.

“It always has to start somewhere. The result was obviously a very good one but the performance was excellent. We have to keep that going, we have to play with that intensity. If we do that then we will pick up a lot better results.

“Obviously a game against City will always be difficult, they are flying this season, playing really well, difficult to play against. But us at our best can always compete.

“We have to be like that. If we are anything below that it will be a difficult afternoon but if we are at our best then we know we can cause problems to any team. That’s what we have to aim for.”

The home side arguably had the better of the first half but ended up suffering the joint worst result in Rangers’ history, equalling the 1957 League Cup final mauling at the hands of Celtic.

But Robertson claimed any team would have struggled given the form Liverpool showed after the break.

“I thought first half they were obviously a bit braver,” the Scotland captain said. “They gave us a lot more problems than they did last week, they had a lot more attackers on the pitch. When we play with that intensity a lot of people can’t deal with us.

“I think we outran them and then started picking up all the second balls, and when we start controlling the game, controlling possession, we are a very hard team to play against.

Recommended

“I think that we showed that and we also showed our ruthless side. Every chance we got in the second half, we pretty much put away. When we are like that, it’s always difficult.

“It’s a massive result for us, puts us in a good place in the group, and now we carry on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in