Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s 7-1 thrashing of Rangers at Ibrox instantly changed the mood around the club ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red’s boss also joked he will “probably be drunk” as he celebrates the win, as the team “usually drink a beer” after away games.

“It’s that long ago that I drank a beer, that I will probably be drunk after one,” Klopp said.

Substitute Mohamed Salah broke a Champions League record at Ibrox, scoring a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.