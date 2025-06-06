Andy Robertson responds to Liverpool links with Milos Kerkez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson has insisted that he still has “a lot to give” as Liverpool pursue his potential left-back successor in Milos Kerkez.

Robertson, 31, has been Liverpool’s undisputed first-choice pick at left-back slot for the past eight years, but after a far from perfect individual season, his status as a regular starter could be under threat.

Arne Slot’s side are said to be edging closer to a move for Bournemouth sensation Milos Kerkez, who stamped his mark as one of the best in his position last term.

The 21-year-old Hungarian could be Robertson’s long-term replacement at Anfield, potentially consigning two-time Premier League winner Robertson to the scrapheap.

But while acknowledging that a deal for Kerkez could get over the line, Robertson is yet to throw in the towel in his fight to remain Liverpool’s go-to left-back.

"We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done," Robertson told BBC Scotland when asked about the Kerkez rumours.

"But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.

"I've had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I'm incredibly proud of.

Liverpool are pursuing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this summer ( Getty Images )

"I'm not getting any younger. I can't change my age, but I still believe I've got a lot to give and that's what I focus on. I focus on myself - you can't focus on other people or who you're competing with."

Robertson has won everything there is to win since arriving on Merseyside from Hull in 2017, lifting the Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and two Carabao Cups, on top of his two Premier League crowns.

He is lauded as one of the bargains of the modern era, with Liverpool signing their stalwart defender for a fee of just £8m.

However, his time as an indispensable asset at Liverpool could be nearing an end should the marauding Kerkez come through the door, who managed two goals and five assists last season.

