Liverpool transfer guide: Florian Wirtz and top targets for Arne Slot’s title defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are bracing for a busy summer to build on this season’s Premier League title success.

Arne Slot orchestrated a stunning debut campaign at Anfield, inheriting a stacked squad from Jurgen Klopp before taking English football by storm to seal a record-equally 20th top-flight crown for the club.

Mohamed Salah was the posterboy of Slot’s title winners, with an eye-watering 46 goal contributions in 37 games taking the Reds out of reach at the top of the table.

However, it was in midfield where Liverpool surprised most, with Slot refining a midfield trio brought in by his predecessor and making each one of them an invaluable entity. His transformation of Ryan Gravenberch from a promising yet raw talent to a world-class defensive midfielder was most astounding, with the 23-year-old starting all 34 league games before Liverpool sealed the title against Spurs.

open image in gallery Liverpool secured their 20th Premier League title this season ( PA Wire )

Slot has already proven that he doesn’t require overwhelming transfer activity to be successful. Last summer, he saw just two arrivals come through the door, one of which was shipped straight back out on loan. That was Georgian stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will feel like a new signing this summer after spending the season back at Valencia, the club he was signed from for £25m.

The other incoming from last summer, meanwhile, played little to no part in Slot’s title triumph. Federico Chiesa, once Italy’s Euro 2021 sensation, has played a total of just 104 minutes in the Premier League this term and could yet be cut loose a year on from signing.

The summer months of 2024 hardly shaped the season that followed for Liverpool. But with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading for the exit and a Premier League title to defend, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are expected to engage in a substantial recruitment drive over the coming months.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

Areas to improve

As tends to happen with champions, Liverpool are position-for-position the strongest team in the Premier League. But that is not to say they don’t have room for improvement.

Their first priority will be to address weaknesses - or vacancies - in the full-back roles. Right-back and local lad Alexander-Arnold is bound for Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract, and it looks like Liverpool have already found their replacement(s). Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is on the verge of a £25m move and will provide competition to current Alexander-Arnold understudy Conor Bradley, who just signed a long-term contract with the club.

At left-back, Scottish stalwart Andy Robertson has looked shaky and could be set for a drop down the pecking order. Robertson, once the world’s best in his position, has been something of a liability this term - and while still a fan favourite, supporters feel change at left-back is due. Deputy Kostas Tsimikas could also be on the chopping block, further emphasising the need for reinforcements. A younger, Premier League-proven replacement appears to be desired.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Further depth in midfield could also be required if Slot is to successfully defend his title. The futures of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and more recently Harvey Elliott have been up in the air, which could lead to Liverpool investing in more forward-thinking options this summer.

Potential targets

Jeremie Frimpong, Bayer Leverkusen

Right, this isn’t exactly a potential target. Frimpong, 24, is on the verge of a move to Anfield on a five-year deal and looks nailed on to be Liverpool’s response to losing current right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Dutchman is an attacking-minded wing-back who has thrived at Bayer Leverkusen in Xabi Alonso’s system, playing an integral part to their unbeaten domestic in 2023/24.

open image in gallery Jeremie Frimpong is close to a move to Liverpool and will undergo a medical soon ( Getty Images )

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen

Another superstar of Alonso’s Leverkusen side, attacking midfielder Wirtz, 22, has been attracting the attention of Europe’s biggest hitters for some time now. Leverkusen reportedly want a staggering €100m (£84m) for their prized possession, which may have scared Manchester City off. Bayern Munich are also said to be in the race for the German, who has notched 16 goals and 15 assists in all competition this season.

open image in gallery Liverpool are believed to be strongly interested in Florian Wirtz ( Getty Images )

Milos Kerkez, Bournemouth

Kerkez has starred for the Cherries this season and seems to have been picked out as the rightful heir to Andy Robertson at left-back. Liverpool are said to be in talks with Kerkez, 21, who could be about to join Hungarian countryman Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield. The marauding defender fits Slot’s system well and could be valued at £45m.

open image in gallery Milos Kerkez (left) has been a standout in his position and could succeed Andy Robertson at left-back ( Getty Images )

Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart

Liverpool have found joy when fishing at the Stuttgart well for defensive midfielders before. They will hope highly-rated German star Stiller, 24, will follow in Wataru Endo’s suit and swap the MHP Arena for Merseyside. The former Bayern Munich prospect has been at the heart of their midfield for the past two seasons and helped Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League in 2023/24.

open image in gallery Angelo Stiller has impressed for Stuttgart over the past couple of years ( EPA )

Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid

Ex-Manchester City forward Alvarez proved his worth as a top talent at the Etihad - but it’s since he ditched being second fiddle to Erling Haaland that the Argentinian has truly taken off. He’s enjoyed an impressive year since his £82m switch to Atletico Madrid last summer, scoring 29 goals and providing six assists in all competitions. His form may have peaked the interest of Liverpool, who are in the market for forward reinforcements. Darwin Nunez plus cash swap deal, perhaps?

open image in gallery Julian Alvarez has reached new heights for Atletico Madrid after leaving Man City ( AP )

Current squad

Goalkeepers

1. Alisson Becker

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

56. Vítezslav Jaros

95. Harvey Davies

Defenders

2. Joe Gomez

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Calvin Ramsay (loaned out)

26. Andrew Robertson

46. Rhys Williams (loaned out)

47. Nathaniel Phillips (loaned out)

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

78. Jarell Quansah

84. Conor Bradley

Midfielders

3. Wataru Endo

8. Dominik Szoboszlai

10. Alexis Mac Allister

17. Curtis Jones

19. Harvey Elliott

38. Ryan Gravenberch

43. Stefan Bajcetic (loaned out)

80. Tyler Morton

Forwards

7. Luis Díaz

9. Darwin Nunez

11. Mohamed Salah

14. Federico Chiesa

18. Cody Gakpo

20. Diogo Jota

50. Ben Doak (loaned out)