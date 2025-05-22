Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz revealed as transfer targets for European giant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona have revealed Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz are on their transfer shortlist for the summer.

Sporting director Deco said the Manchester United forward and the Liverpool winger are among the players they admire as they look to strengthen the side that has won LaLiga and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"We like Luis, we like Rashford, and we like other players," Deco told Catalan radio station RAC1. "When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team."

Rashford is available for transfer after falling out of United manager Ruben Amorim’s plans. He has spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa, who have an option to sign him for £40m.

The 27-year-old, who wants to play in the Champions League next season, was also on Barcelona’s radar in January but it remains to be seen if the Catalan club, who have struggled to pay large transfer fees in recent years, would be able to meet United’s asking price.

Diaz, who has scored 17 goals this season to help Liverpool win the Premier League, was a reported target of Barcelona last summer but said recently that he is content at Anfield and sees his future there.

open image in gallery Luis Diaz has said he wants to stay at Liverpool but Barcelona are interested in him ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

“I’m really happy and have been since the day I arrived,” he told Telemundo Deportes. “I’d like to stay as long as possible.”

Barcelona’s first-choice wingers this season have been Raphinha, who has scored 34 goals to become a Ballon d’Or contender, and Lamine Yamal while first-choice striker Robert Lewandowski has struck 40 times.

However, while Deco said Barcelona are looking to add another winger, he admitted their top priority this summer will be to renew the contracts of Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.