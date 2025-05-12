Luis Diaz pledges long-term future at Liverpool: ‘As long as possible’
Diaz has been tipped with a move away from Anfield in the past
Luis Diaz has pledged his long-term future to Liverpool.
Diaz, 28, has been a regular fixture in Arne Slot’s title-winning side, notching 17 goals and eight assists in 48 games across all competitions this term.
The Colombian has been touted for a move away in the past and was reportedly subject to interest from Barcelona - a move to whom Diaz’s father labelled as the player’s “dream” in 2023.
However, Diaz has reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds off the back of scoring in their draw with Arsenal at the weekend, envisaging many more years on Merseyside.
“I’m really happy and I have been like this since the first day I arrived,” Diaz told Colombian channel Telemundo Deportes.
“I’ve always been very calm and I have really just been enjoying the football played by this great team, being a part of this.
“We will be talking, the talk about it (his future) will happen. For me, I’d stay for as long as possible.
“It also depends on the club, it all depends on the details. They’re all details that are sorted out separately. But I am very calm, very happy and I am enjoying the Premier League.”
Diaz, who joined the Reds from Porto back in January 2022, was also touted with a move to Saudi Arabia over recent seasons, but there has been no indication that neither Liverpool nor Diaz sought a transfer away.
He will lift the Premier League title in two games’ time, with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace on the final day of the season on May 25.
