‘Serial winner’ Ange Postecoglou wants to build on Europa League triumph at Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou hailed his Tottenham Hotspur players after they “climbed the mountain” and reiterated his desire to stay after the club ended its 17-year trophy drought with a Europa League final victory over Manchester United.

It was far from a classic at San Mames, but Brennan Johnson’s scruffy 42nd-minute finish alongside Micky van de Ven’s miraculous flying goal-line clearance in the second half to deny Rasmus Hojlund proved the difference.

Success in Bilbao means Postecoglou has delivered on his Autumn promise of always winning silverware in his second season, but doubts remain over whether chairman Daniel Levy will allow the Australian to still be in charge next season following a torrid Premier League campaign.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou is keen to stay at Spurs ( PA Wire )

“Relaxed is not the word because I would be disappointed if we couldn’t continue on this path, but it’s not a criticism,” Postecoglou explained.

“I understand why it would be difficult for a club like this to buy into one person’s vision. I remember even when I signed, the club and even Daniel said, ‘we went after winners, it didn’t work and now we’ve got Ange’, but mate, I’m a winner.

“I have been a serial winner my whole career. It’s what I have done more than anything else.

“Obviously the way things have gone in the league, people are right to be concerned about, but I don’t think that’s a true reflection of where it is at.

“We’ve got a really young group of players and you can talk to them about success and what it means, but until they feel it, it doesn’t become real.

“I’ve got no doubt that all those boys – having this feeling – will want it again. And to get it again they’re going to have to make similar sacrifices.

“They’ve climbed the mountain now. They know what it takes to get to where we are. I think that does, it accelerates the opportunities to build a team who can be successful and play at a high standard for years to come.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“As I said yesterday, I still feel there’s a lot of work to be done, I think that’s quite obvious, but not as much work as people may think.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

“People can bang on about 20 league defeats and where we are, but they’re missing the point of what we’re trying to build, or what I’m trying to do anyway. I really feel that this can be a great platform for us to kick on.”

Spurs will play in the Champions League next season despite being 17th in the Premier League, but Postecoglou revealed he decided in January to prioritise Europa League glory following an injury crisis during the winter months.

Postecoglou added: “I think when we got to the end of January, the end of the transfer window, and assessed our situation, I just made a decision there and then that this was the trophy we were going to go for.

“That’s come at a cost, for sure, in the league and I’ve got to take the responsibility for that. I just felt like the end-game of winning something was more important and it was the only way I was going to do it.”

With speculation over his future rife before every Europa League knock-out tie, Postecoglou laid out his own plans for the coming days before he signed off with a nod to Doris Day’s 1956 hit ‘Whatever Will Be, Will Be’ in the bowels of San Mames.

“No, no planned meetings. I haven’t had any discussions,” Postecoglou explained.

“What I do know is, I’ll go back to my hotel room, get my family and friends together, open up a nice bottle of scotch, have a couple of quiet ones, get ready for a massive parade on Friday.

“Play Brighton on Sunday – really important our last home game and we want to finish strong – and then Monday, I’ll go on holiday with my beautiful family because I deserve it. And que sera sera.”