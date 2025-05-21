Ruben Amorim will not ask for compensation if sacked by Man United
The Manchester United manager vowed not to quit after the Europa League defeat
Ruben Amorim said he would not ask for any compensation if Manchester United to decide to sack him following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
But the Portuguese coach said he will not quit despite the defeat to Spurs and with United on course for their worst ever Premier League campaign.
While Spurs will be heading for the Champions League, defeat for United means they will miss out on Europe entirely next season.
United were seven points off a Champions League place when Amorim took over in November but they are now 27 points adrift of fifth place and 16th.
When asked if United had to take responsibility for a “failure” of a season, Amorim said he was well aware of how far the club has fallen this year.
“In this moment, I’m not going to be here defending myself,” Amorim said in a news conference. “It’s not my style, I cannot do it. It’s really hard for me.
“I have nothing to show to the fans to say, I am going to improve because of this, I will not do that. In this moment, it is faith. Let’s see.
“I’m always open, if the board and the fans feel I am not the right guy I will go in the next day without any conversation of compensation.
“But I will not quit. Again, I am confident about my job. As you can see I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”
