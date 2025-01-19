Ange Postecoglou takes blame for early Tottenham collapse in Everton defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou accepted responsibility for their embarrassing first-half performance at Everton which led to a 3-2 defeat and left the club floundering in 15th place.

A 12th league defeat of the season was only made to look slightly better by the two goals scored by Dejan Kulusevski and former Toffees forward Richarlison in the final 13 minutes.

Prior to that Spurs, who have now taken just four points from the last 27 available, were made to look second-best by the Premier League’s lowest scorers, who found themselves 3-0 up at home at half-time for the first time in almost eight years courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and an Archie Gray own goal.

“It wasn’t a great first half. I guess the majority of that is down to me. I changed the team and changed the structure (to a three-man defence),” said Postecoglou.

“We had a couple of setbacks in terms of player availability and we struggled to get control of the game and allowed Everton to capitalise on that.

“Obviously at half-time we had a mountain to climb. Fair play to the players, they kept going until the end but ultimately fell short.

“I have the responsibility of the group of players. I do have to try and get us through this and that’s what I’ve got to focus on.

“For me to focus on anything else is abstaining myself from the responsibility I have. I’m just determined to get us out of this.”

Tottenham’s injury list stood at 10 before kick-off after the latest blow saw Dominic Solanke sustain a knee injury in Saturday’s training session, with Radu Dragusin not emerging for the second half after sustaining a cut to the head.

Asked whether he could address the issue in the closing weeks of the transfer market the Spurs boss added: “As far as I know at the moment there’s nothing imminent.

“I assume between now and the end of the window hopefully something comes up.

“I separate myself from that. The club’s doing its best (but it’s) more about helping the players than helping me because they’re the ones we’re asking some massive jobs.

“We had a 17-year-old out there trying to win games of football for us.”

On Solanke’s injury Postecoglou said: “We don’t think it’s serious but probably a few weeks (out) at this stage from what I’ve heard.”

The returning David Moyes celebrated his first win as Everton manager just under 12 years after his previous one to give the Toffees the survival boost they hoped for when he was brought in to replace Sean Dyche as they moved four clear of the bottom three.

“I’m just really pleased to give fans something to shout about,” he said.

“We scored three and had another couple of opportunities, the keeper saves one onto the post and the first-half performance was excellent. The aim was to go and get the fourth goal.”

Calvert-Lewin’s third goal of the season was his first in 17 matches but in the two games under Moyes he has looked a rejuvenated player.

“Everyone will know we’ve used Dominic as an example. He had three chances in midweek and today he’s got a goal and probably could have had more,” added Moyes.

“The goal will give him great confidence but the whole team looked a different outfit today and played really well, passed it well but we gave it away a lot as well, mostly in the second half.

“We need to try to eradicate we give the ball away cheaply when we don’t need to at times.”