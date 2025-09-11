Ange Postecoglou eager to ‘win trophies’ at ambitious Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou knows he has to deliver success at Nottingham Forest after joking he might not make next season if he fails to win a trophy at the first attempt.

The Australian, who lost his job at Tottenham 16 days after winning the Europa League in June, has been appointed at the City Ground after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked on Monday following a falling out with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Marinakis has spoken about how Postecoglou was brought to the club to win trophies with Forest challenging on four fronts this season, including the Europa League.

The 60-year-old famously claimed he always wins a trophy in his second season when at Spurs, but joked he might have to deliver sooner under a fiercely ambitious owner.

“I have won a couple in my first as well, at Celtic I won a double in my first,” he said. “Of course I can, I may have to (win a trophy in first season) to get a second year here.

“I’ve said it already, that’s what I want to do. I want to win trophies. That’s that’s what I’ve done my whole career, and that’s what I want to try and do here.

“Every club wants to be successful, but since the president took over the club those ambitions are backed up with actions. Perfect conditions for me.”

If Postecoglou can deliver success he would follow in the footsteps of Brian Clough, who is revered at the City Ground.

He did not want to be compared to the man who won two European Cups and a league title at the club, but wants to make his own legacy.

“He’s a standalone legend. He’s one of these figures you cannot compare to,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s one of the most legendary figures going around, he did it at a football club where no one expected that.

“He’s a standalone figure. If I can bring similar joy to this club and this city, I’ll be a very happy man.

“For the most part, what you see is what you get. I’m just very passionate about what I do.

“I love creating things that are lasting. Every club I’ve been to, I’d like to think I’d be welcome back because I’ve left a mark.

“If I set my mind to do something, I’ll see it through. Hopefully I can bring some special times to this club.”

Postecoglou gained attention for his gung-ho tactics at Spurs, which could not be further from the style that brought Forest success under Nuno.

But he is devoted to ‘Angeball’ and vowed to excite the fans.

“I’ve always got to be careful how I frame these things,” he added.

“For some reason they get set in stone. I do like my teams to play exciting football and score goals. Get fans excited for sure. No apologies about that. That’s just the way I am and the way I want to see my teams play.

“The fans are not going to love me from the first day, I’ve got to earn their respect. It’s a unique club where if you get that momentum, great things can happen.”