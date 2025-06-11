Melbourne mayor pleads with Tottenham to backtrack on Ange Postecoglou sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mayor of Melbourne has implored Tottenham to reconsider their decision to sack Aussie countryman Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was dismissed last week just 16 days after leading Spurs to the Europa League, with it determined that a first trophy in 17 years was not enough to redeem the Aussie after a dismal domestic season.

Thomas Frank looks near certain to succeed Postecoglou in the Spurs hot seat, with only the matter of compensation fee yet to be agreed with Brentford.

This news will be to the displeasure of Melbourne mayor Nicholas Reece, who took to social media to plead with Spurs to backtrack on their dismissal and reinstate Postecoglou.

“On behalf of the people of Melbourne, and Premier League fans around the world, I call on Tottenham Hotspur to reconsider its decision to sack coach Ange Postecoglou,” said Reece in a post on Instagram. “In Melbourne we have followed Ange’s career closely for decades.

“Never underestimate Ange’s determination to win, and his ability to carry teams to greatness. We have seen this time again over his career. This year Tottenham made history by winning the Europa League trophy — its first such win in 17 years. We will see further trophies if Ange is given the chance.

“Don’t let Tottenham be known as the team that is allergic to silverware. Let Ange lead the players onto greatness in next year’s Premier League campaign.”

Postecoglou, who grew up in Melbourne, spent much of his playing career at South Melbourne FC and was later their head coach between 1996 and 2000.

The 59-year-old also led Australia to the World Cup in 2014 and remains a popular figure both within and beyond the city of Melbourne.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.