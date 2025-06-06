Ange Postecoglou sacked live: Latest updates as Tottenham part ways with manager despite Europa League success
Spurs are searching for a successor after Postecoglou paid the price for his side’s poor league performances
Ange Postecoglou has been sacked as Tottenham manager just two weeks after leading the club to a long-awaited trophy.
The Australian guided the club to Europa League triumph against Manchester United in Bilbao to secure Spurs’ first silverware since 2008 and qualification for next season’s Champions League. It is not to have been enough, however, to ensure that he has a future at the club, with Daniel Levy and the rest of the Tottenham hierarchy ruthlessly removing Postecoglou following a disastrous Premier League campaign that saw his side finish fourth from bottom.
Postecoglou had spoken in optimistic tones about getting the chance to build on the Europa League win, but will not get the chance to do so, with Brentford’s Thomas Frank among the possible contenders to take on what should be a desirable role. While beset with injuries across his two seasons in north London, the 59-year-old’s tactical rigidity and occasional outbursts had made him a somewhat divisive figure - and Spurs have elected to move on and seek a new man at the helm.
Follow all the latest on Postecoglou’s sacking and Tottenham’s search for a successor with our live blog below:
Postecoglou speaks after sacking
“When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride. The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.
“Sharing that experience with all those that truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.”
Next Tottenham manager odds
Tottenham Hotspur are searching for their next manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou 16 days after he guided the club to Europa League glory.
Snapping a 17-year drought for silverware was not enough to extend his two-year stay at Spurs.
Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds
Odds via Betfair
Thomas Frank 3/10
Marco Silva 4/1
Oliver Glasner 9/1
Xavi Hernandez 12/1
Kieran McKenna, Andoni Iraola, Michael Carrick 16/1
Why was Postecoglou sacked?
No amount of success could keep Ange Postecoglou in the job it seems.
The main reason for Postecoglou’s sacking was Spurs’ desire to compete on multiple fronts.
In the end losing 22 of 38 matches to record their worst ever Premier League campaign was too disheartening to outweigh Tottenham’s triumph in the Europa League.
Tottenham statement in full
“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.
“Ange joined us from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and oversaw a period of change on the pitch, returning us to the attacking brand of football that has traditionally been associated with the Club, while writing a new chapter in our history by leading us to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao last month - an achievement that will live with us all forever.
“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.
“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.
“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.
“We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home.
“News on the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course.”
Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham just 16 days after ending the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy with Europa League glory.
Spurs finished in 17th place in the Premier League, having lost 22 of their 38 games, yet this domestic form accompanied a European campaign that culminated in victory over Manchester United on 21 May.
Tottenham triumphed 1-0 in Bilbao, where they secured their first silverware since 2008, as Postecoglou fulfilled a vow from earlier in the season: “I always win things in my second year.”
Thomas Frank leading contender to replace Postecoglou
Thoughts will now go to who replaces the Australian as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.
The leading contender at the minute is Brentford’s Thomas Frank.
Frank led the Bees to the Premier League and has kept them in the top flight for the last four seasons.
His best finish in the Premier League was ninth and this season Brentford finished 10th.
Frank has often been rumoured to move to a bigger club and Postecoglou’s departure may be the opportunity he needs.
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by chairman Daniel Levy just two weeks after leading the club to its firt trophy in 17 years.
Postecoglou’s side won the Europa League back in May after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao.
But, having also led the club to a 17th placed finish in the Premier League this season Postecoglou has been let go.
There evidently wasn’t enough faith in the manager to get Spurs through a Champions League campaign next season.
Tottenham have parted ways with Ange Postecoglou just 16 days after the Australian manager ended their long trophy drought. Thomas Frank is thought to be the leading contender for the role - we’ll have all the latest reaction and updates after a ruthless decision by Spurs in the wake of Europa League glory.
