Ange Postecoglou sacked live: Latest updates as Tottenham part ways with manager despite Europa League success

Why Ange's Tottenham Just Isn't Working

Ange Postecoglou has been sacked as Tottenham manager just two weeks after leading the club to a long-awaited trophy.

The Australian guided the club to Europa League triumph against Manchester United in Bilbao to secure Spurs’ first silverware since 2008 and qualification for next season’s Champions League. It is not to have been enough, however, to ensure that he has a future at the club, with Daniel Levy and the rest of the Tottenham hierarchy ruthlessly removing Postecoglou following a disastrous Premier League campaign that saw his side finish fourth from bottom.

Postecoglou had spoken in optimistic tones about getting the chance to build on the Europa League win, but will not get the chance to do so, with Brentford’s Thomas Frank among the possible contenders to take on what should be a desirable role. While beset with injuries across his two seasons in north London, the 59-year-old’s tactical rigidity and occasional outbursts had made him a somewhat divisive figure - and Spurs have elected to move on and seek a new man at the helm.

