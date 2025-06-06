Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Next Tottenham manager odds: Thomas Frank and Oliver Glasner lead race to succeed Ange Postecoglou

The Brentford boss is highly regarded and could be an option for Daniel Levy after his decision to dismiss Ange Postecoglou

Jack Rathborn
Friday 06 June 2025 17:16 BST
Comments
'I'm not a clown': Postecoglou snaps at reporter over season-defining Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur are searching for their next manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou 16 days after he guided the club to Europa League glory.

Snapping a 17-year drought for silverware was not enough to extend his two-year stay at Spurs.

And after finishing 17th place in the Premier League, Postecoglou oversaw 22 defeats from 38 league games, despite the season culminating in victory over Manchester United on 21 May.

That unforgettable night in Bilbao for Spurs fans, securing their first silverware since 2008, validated Postecoglou’s vow from earlier in the season: “I always win things in my second year.” But a new chapter now awaits in north London, here are the latest odds for the next Spurs boss after Levy’s ruthless decision:

Recommended

Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds

Odds via Betfair

Thomas Frank 3/10

Marco Silva 4/1

Oliver Glasner 9/1

Xavi Hernandez 12/1

Kieran McKenna, Andoni Iraola, Michael Carrick 16/1

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in