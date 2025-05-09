Ange Postecoglou: ‘Man United-Tottenham final will upset people but I don’t care’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou said “a lot of people” will be upset by Tottenham facing Manchester United in the Europa League final but the Spurs manager added that he did not care with his side now one win away from ending their 17-year trophy drought.

Spurs and United have endured miserable seasons in the Premier League, with Postecoglou’s team 16th in the table and Ruben Amorim’s side 15th, but the winner in Bilbao will gain qualification to the Champions League.

Tottenham have not won a trophy since 2008 and Postecoglou hit back at those who were trying to “diminish” their potential achievement, responding to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s comments that it would be wrong for the Europa League winners to enter the Champions League.

Postecoglou hit back at Wenger’s comments on Wednesday and the subject was brought up again after Tottenham’s victory over Bodo/Glimt to book a place in Bilbao and a final against United.

"It's going to upset a lot of people isn't it!” Postecoglou said. “The debate's now raging, the latest one is that neither of us will be able to get a trophy if we win, they're just going to take a team photo because we're not worthy.

"I mean, who cares if we're struggling in the league? Why is that important? If it's so easy to get to a final, then why doesn't everyone who finishes in the top three do it?

"We understand our league form hasn't been great. We understand the struggles we've had. A lot of them are because of the situation we've been in. But how does that diminish the achievement of getting to a final?

"I couldn't care less who's struggling and who's not. I think both us and United have earned the right to be there."

Speaking in his post-match press conference at Old Trafford, Amorim admitted that both he and Postecoglou had been “struggling” this season, adding that both teams, and managers, will go into the final with a similar perspective.

Spurs have beaten United three times this season and Amorim said: “Every game has its history. So, we lost the three last games, we can win this one.

"So, if you look at the odds, we are closer to win than to lose. Both teams are going to play like all or nothing in this in this kind of game. It's quite similar.

"The position of the coach is quite similar. I know that Ange has one more year. It is different the context, but we are struggling, both of us.

"So, I don't know what is going to happen - that is a good thing and a bad thing with this team. I never know. I will try to prepare the game, but I think we are improving.”