Ange Postecoglou reacts to speculation over Tottenham Hotspur future after winning Europa League

Ange Postecoglou addressed ongoing speculation over his future at Tottenham Hotspur following the club’s 4-1 defeat to Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Postecoglou led Spurs to the first trophy win in 17 years when they defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final and backed up a statement he made earlier this season about always winning trophies in his second season at a club.

But, success in Europe has been somewhat overshadowed by Tottenham’s awful campaign in the league. Spurs finished 17th, just one place above the relegation zone, and lost 22 of their 38 matches in the top flight.

And, despite Dominic Solanke sending them ahead against Brighton on the final day of the season, they were heavily beaten by the Seagulls following a Josh Hinshelwood brace and goals from Matt O’Reilly and Diego Gomez.

Such poor performances have been littered throughout the season for Spurs leading to constant speculation that Postecoglou would be asked to leave the club in spite of his trophy-winning European campaign.

"You're asking the wrong person. Everyone in the media is intelligent enough to know I'm not the person to know to ask those questions,” Postecoglou told Match of the Day when asked if there was any truth to the speculation.

When pressed on if he had any update about his future with Tottenham the Spurs boss added: "No, I haven't, I get people asking me that, maybe the question doesn't need to be asked, I am contracted, unless the media know something I don't, I'm just the wrong person to ask?

“I don't know, I'm doing my job, I take my responsibility seriously, it's not to think about my future, it's to think about this football club and set them up for success. It doesn't bother me asking me about my future. I can't answer. I'm pretty relaxed about it. It's been an unbelievable season. I couldn't be any prouder.

“I'll have a break and then hopefully we'll be back first day next season to start things."