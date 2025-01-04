Furious Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham would have beaten Newcastle on ‘fair and even playing ground’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A fuming Ange Postecoglou said his depleted Tottenham side would have beaten Newcastle had the match taken place on a “an even and fair playing ground” after the visitors scored a controversial equaliser in their 2-1 win.

Spurs remain with just one win in eight Premier League games after Newcastle came from behind to climb into fifth in the table. The hosts were without several first-team players due to illness or injury and were forced to field a second-choice defence and third-choice goalkeeper, but battled well and had chances to claim a point late on.

Postecoglou said he was “proud” of his team’s “outstanding” efforts but was furious with Newcastle’s equaliser in the first half, which came just two minutes and 20 seconds after Dominic Solanke’s early opener. Tottenham lost possession playing out from defence but the ball struck Newcastle midfielder Joelinton’s hand in the build-up as Anthony Gordon went on to score.

The incident was reviewed by VAR and the Premier League Match Centre explained that Joelinton’s arm was “by his side, in a natural position and the contact was accidental”. Postecoglou was further aggrieved when potential handballs from Tino Livramento in the box and Dan Burn, who was on a yellow card, went unpunished.

When asked about the incident leading to Gordon’s goal, Postecoglou said: “I know what everyone wants me to say. But all I will say is on another day, on a fair and even playing ground we would have won that game, it’s as simple as that.

“Don’t keep asking me about the decision. If you have no opinion about it, that’s fine. I know what my opinion is and as I said, if that was a different day and it was an even and fair playing ground, we would have won that game.”

Postecoglou added he was “angry that football wasn’t what denied us getting the rewards we deserved today” and in further cryptic comment to TNT Sports said “that’s the way they want to do things”.

“Hugely proud of the players - outstanding considering the situation we are in,” the Australian said. “We deserved to win that game. All things being equal we would have.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who saw his team win a fifth consecutive Premier League match, admitted that the ball did strike Joelinton’s hand in the build up to Gordon’s equaliser and said the handball rules were “slightly unclear”.

"There’s no denying the ball hit Joe’s hand or arm but I’m not sure of the rules,” Howe said. "For me the rules are slightly unclear. I don’t know where the cut off point is. Of course it hit his hand, I cannot deny that. But from that point onwards I thought it was a really good goal."