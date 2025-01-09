‘This is your game’: Ange Postecoglou launches into VAR rant as history made

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou asked why VAR is not being questioned more by the English public after Stuart Attwell’s historic public announcement during Tottenham’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Liverpool.

Lucas Bergvall’s 86th-minute winner earned Spurs a 1-0 win in their home tie ahead of next month’s return leg at Anfield.

But they had earlier been denied an opener when Dominic Solanke’s strike was ruled out after VAR had checked for offside.

open image in gallery Postecoglou was not impressed by the VAR announcement ( Getty Images )

Referee Attwell had to deliver the news to the stadium with the first public VAR announcement in English football, but Postecoglou – a regular critic of technology in football – was not impressed.

“I’m really surprised with how people in this country easily let the game change so quickly,” Postecoglou said when asked about VAR.

“It’s changed more since VAR came in then it has in the last 50 years. We never used to debate offsides, holding in the box.

“Did anyone really love the announcement today? Did that give anyone a buzz?

“We need to be careful and why do we want to change the game so much? I just thought people will be more protective of the sanctity of the game.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion at the moment off the basis of technology and I feel like why is no one speaking up about it?

open image in gallery Stuart Attwell had to make the public VAR announcement in English football ( PA Wire )

“Especially in this country where you’re custodians of the game, you have a song which says it’s coming home, this is your game and it takes an Aussie from the other side of the world to ask about changes.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted it would have been more interesting if Attwell had been forced to explain why Bergvall avoided a second yellow card for his late 84th-minute tackle on Kostas Tsimikas.

open image in gallery Lucas Bergvall scores the winner (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Attwell played advantage as Liverpool retained the ball and Bergvall avoided being sent-off.

Tsimikas was still off the field receiving treatment when Bergvall scored the winning goal.

Slot said: “I think anyone would prefer the card was given than have advantage played 40 yards from their own goal.

“The other question is: was it reckless enough to play advantage and come back and say the tackle was still reckless? And enough to give a yellow.

open image in gallery Arne Slot’s side will have to come from behind at Anfield (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

“He had to tell everyone what his decision was but unfortunately he didn’t have to do it for this decision.

“You can’t judge on one game but it is offside and probably didn’t need explaining as it is either a red or blue line.

“What would have been more interesting is if he explained to everyone why he didn’t give a second yellow card instead of why he cancelled the goal. I know that’s not the rule.”