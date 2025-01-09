Rodrigo Bentancur latest as Tottenham player provides update after ‘worrying’ incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rodrigo Bentancur has posted a positive update from hospital after the Tottenham midfielder was forced off the pitch during the Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool with a suspected head injury.

Tottenham won the first corner of the game in the seventh minute and as the ball was swung into the penalty area, Bentancur launched himself at it in the hopes of heading the ball towards goal.

He missed and landed hard on the ground seemingly knocking his head on the turf. The midfielder lay still as the set piece played out before his teammates urgently called for the medical team to intervene.

open image in gallery Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a head injury in the Carabao Cup semi-final versus Liverpool ( EPA )

Bentancur was stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital with his manager Ange Postecoglou confirming that he was conscious despite the “worrying” incident.

And the Uruguay later confirmed that he was well in a post on his Instagram story, accompanied with a picture of him in hospital, after Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0.

“All good, guys! Thank you for the messages,” Bentancur wrote on his Instagram story. “Congratulations for the victory boys!!!”

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Postecoglou said: “Obviously I don’t have all the information but my understanding is that he is conscious and was conscious in the dressing room.

“We took him to hospital to get checked over. It is worrying and always a concern but from what I know at this stage hopefully he’ll be okay.

open image in gallery Bentancur posted an update on Instagram ( Bentancur’s Instagram )

“We’re having to deal with adversity all of the time. We started the game awfully well, almost scoring before that moment and then we lose a key player in those circumstances. This lot are nothing if not resilient, they just keep going and they did today.”

Following the incident the match was halted and a stoppage lasted around eight minutes with the midfielder seemingly able to communicate with the medical professionals whilst on the ground.

A stretcher was brought onto the pitch and Bentancur was covered in a blanket as he was carried off the field in the 15th minute.

He wore a neck brace and was immediately taken into the tunnel after being removed from the pitch to a round of applause from both sets of fans.

The midfielder was treated by doctors in the dressing room at half-time before being taken to hospital for further checks. Tottenham later confirmed that he was “conscious and talking” in a statement.

Bentancur also suffered a head injury in August last year following a clash of heads with Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu.

Brennan Johnson was brought on to replace him as Spurs defeated Liverpool 1-0 to take the advantage to Anfield in the two-legged semi-final tie.