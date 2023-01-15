Angers SCO vs Clermont LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade Raymond-Kopa
Follow live coverage as Angers SCO take on Clermont in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Angers SCO vs Clermont
Foul by Saîf-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont).
Yohann Magnin (Clermont) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont).
Substitution, Angers. Himad Abdelli replaces Farid El Melali because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Farid El Melali (Angers).
Foul by Johan Gastien (Clermont).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Amine Salama (Angers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
