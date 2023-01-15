Jump to content

Liveupdated1673792823

Angers SCO vs Clermont LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Raymond-Kopa

Sports Staff
Sunday 15 January 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Angers SCO take on Clermont in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1673792752

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Foul by Saîf-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont).

15 January 2023 14:25
1673792682

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Yohann Magnin (Clermont) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15 January 2023 14:24
1673792623

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Foul by Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont).

15 January 2023 14:23
1673792562

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Substitution, Angers. Himad Abdelli replaces Farid El Melali because of an injury.

15 January 2023 14:22
1673792447

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 January 2023 14:20
1673792381

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Delay in match because of an injury Farid El Melali (Angers).

15 January 2023 14:19
1673792324

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Foul by Johan Gastien (Clermont).

15 January 2023 14:18
1673792038

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 January 2023 14:13
1673791957

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Delay in match because of an injury Amine Salama (Angers).

15 January 2023 14:12
1673791869

Angers SCO vs Clermont

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 January 2023 14:11

