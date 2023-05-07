Angers SCO vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Raymond-Kopa
Follow live coverage as Angers SCO take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Match ends, Angers 1, Monaco 2.
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Second Half ends, Angers 1, Monaco 2.
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Foul by Yan Valery (Angers).
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Abdoulaye Bamba (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Nabil Bentaleb (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Angers).
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Nabil Bentaleb (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Angers SCO vs Monaco
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Yan Valery.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies