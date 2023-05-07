Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683464224

Angers SCO vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Raymond-Kopa

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 11:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Angers SCO take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683464176

Angers SCO vs Monaco

7 May 2023 13:56
1683463932

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Match ends, Angers 1, Monaco 2.

7 May 2023 13:52
1683463923

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Second Half ends, Angers 1, Monaco 2.

7 May 2023 13:52
1683463886

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Foul by Yan Valery (Angers).

7 May 2023 13:51
1683463856

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Abdoulaye Bamba (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 13:50
1683463747

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Nabil Bentaleb (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

7 May 2023 13:49
1683463741

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Angers).

7 May 2023 13:49
1683463678

Angers SCO vs Monaco

7 May 2023 13:47
1683463661

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Nabil Bentaleb (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 13:47
1683463624

Angers SCO vs Monaco

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Yan Valery.

7 May 2023 13:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in