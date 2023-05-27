Jump to content

Liveupdated1685220604

Angers SCO vs Troyes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Raymond-Kopa

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Angers SCO take on Troyes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685220586

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Match ends, Angers 2, Troyes 1.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220573

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Second Half ends, Angers 2, Troyes 1.

27 May 2023 21:49
1685220533

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Corner, Angers. Conceded by Yasser Larouci.

27 May 2023 21:48
1685220423

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Yasser Larouci (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220408

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).

27 May 2023 21:46
1685220295

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Goal! Angers 2, Troyes 1. Lilian Raolisoa (Angers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pierrick Capelle.

27 May 2023 21:44
1685220214

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Attempt saved. Andreas Bruus (Troyes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rony Lopes.

27 May 2023 21:43
1685220159

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).

27 May 2023 21:42
1685220138

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Mama Baldé (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 21:42
1685220135

Angers SCO vs Troyes

Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).

27 May 2023 21:42

