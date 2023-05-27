Angers SCO vs Troyes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Raymond-Kopa
Follow live coverage as Angers SCO take on Troyes in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Match ends, Angers 2, Troyes 1.
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Second Half ends, Angers 2, Troyes 1.
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Yasser Larouci.
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Yasser Larouci (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Goal! Angers 2, Troyes 1. Lilian Raolisoa (Angers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pierrick Capelle.
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Attempt saved. Andreas Bruus (Troyes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rony Lopes.
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Mama Baldé (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Angers SCO vs Troyes
Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies