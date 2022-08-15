Everton insist Anthony Gordon not for sale amid £40m interest from Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Everton are adamant that Anthony Gordon is not for sale, despite interest from Chelsea.

The winger has emerged as a £40 million target for Thomas Tuchel but Frank Lampard is keen to build his side around the 21-year-old.

Everton are yet to receive a bid for Gordon but Lampard’s stance that he does not want to let him go is not a ploy to negotiate the price up.

Tuchel is keen to bolster his attack before the transfer window closes, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on their radar, but Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have already left Stamford Bridge and Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are tipped to follow.

Everton have sold Richarlison to Tottenham for £50m this summer and, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Gordon has begun the season as a false nine while Lampard tries to sign a new striker.

Gordon, who has scored four goals in 60 games for the club, was rewarded for his fine form last season with the No. 10 shirt but his progress has yet to be reflected in a new contract, meaning he is one of their worst-paid players.

The attacker played the full game in the weekend 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, while Everton’s opening-weekend defeat in fact came at the hands of Chelsea.

His most recent Premier League goal came in a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park in April, during the Toffees’ late-season surge to safety.

Chelsea’s own summer signings already include £47.5m Raheem Sterling to boost the attacking line, while striker Armando Broja is also back in the squad after returning from a loan at Southampton.