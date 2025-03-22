Anthony Gordon injury ‘worrying’ as Thomas Tuchel issues update on Newcastle winger
The Newcastle winger suffered an injury late on against Albania
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Anthony Gordon’s injury “does not look good” with the Newcastle United and England winger perhaps facing a spell on the sidelines.
Gordon was introduced as a second-half substitute in Tuchel’s first game in charge as England completed a 2-0 victory over Albania in World Cup qualifying.
The 24-year-old went down in discomfort late on after his arrival at Wembley, and received treatment before heading down the tunnel.
His new international manager expressed his concern over the issue.
“He looks injured," Tuchel said. "First of all I thought it's his stomach, but it's his hip and it does not look good. It's a bit worrying, yeah."
England face Latvia on Monday as they look to continue a solid start under Tuchel in a game that Gordon appears likely to miss.
The German manager had utilised Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford as his starting wings in his first outing, though the pair failed to make much of an impact.
They were both replaced on 74 minutes along with midfielder Curtis Jones, and Tuchel explained that the rest of the team need to do more to get the best out of them.
"Both of our wingers that started were not as impactful as they can be or as they are in club football," said Tuchel.
"At the moment I'm not so sure why we struggled to bring the ball quicker to them.
"They trained very well, they were decisive in training which is why they deserved it. They were very good in the last weeks in their clubs.
"We will keep encouraging them and give them a structure so they can show their potential."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments