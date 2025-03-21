Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel said he has already “fallen in love” with Myles Lewis-Skelly after his record-breaking England debut.

The 18-year-old became the youngest player to score on his senior England debut as he netted the first goal under Tuchel in the 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley.

The Arsenal full-back, who only broke into Mikel Arteta’s first team this season, converted Jude Bellingham’s excellent pass and Tuchel as impressed with his performance and impact.

He told ITV: "Amazing player. Amazing personality. He came into camp and showed straight away that it's normal to fall in love with him. It is well deserved.”

Tuchel added in his post-match press conference: “He was amazing in camp and is full of confidence. Full of humour and such an honest and open character.

“What you see on the pitch, you see off the pitch. He was straight away part of the group, very impressive. He does it with a natural confidence. This is how he plays football.

“It’s a great performance; full of courage, full of quality. Even more so that he could make this little run behind the line and be decisive. It opened the game for us. Even better, it was amazing.”

Lewis-Skelly’s England and Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice said he had no doubts that the “fearless” teenager would perform on his international debut at Wembley.

open image in gallery Lewis-Skelly reacts after scoring for England in the 20th minute ( The FA via Getty Images )

“He does everything right off the pitch and he is only 18,” Rice said. “I knew he was going to play like that tonight because of the confidence he has. He has kept his feet on the ground and it is only the start for him."

Bellingham was also impressed. "When you come into the team there are a lot of lads here to help you out,” he said. “We wanted to do what we could to help him enjoy it and I think he did.”

Lewis-Skelly was also named player of the match. “I'm lost for words,” he told ITV. “I am so grateful for the manager to put trust in me. I am so happy.”