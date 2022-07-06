Everton will reject any offers for Anthony Gordon amid Newcastle interest

Everton would reject any offer for Anthony Gordon and will not let the winger leave this summer.

The England Under-21 international has emerged as a target for Newcastle United, although Everton are yet to receive a bid for him.

But Everton do not need to sell any of their prized assets after Richarlison’s £60million move to Tottenham and Gordon, a lifelong fan of the club, is believed to be happy at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old was named as Everton’s Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year after a breakthrough campaign when he was a key reason why they avoided relegation. Manager Frank Lampard has often praised Gordon and is keen to keep him.

However, his excellence has attracted the attention of other clubs, with talk of a joint move to Spurs with Richarlison and Newcastle tipped to make a £35m offer.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is also an option for Newcastle as they look to sign a wide player.