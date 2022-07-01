Richarlison transfer: Tottenham confirm signing of Brazilian forward from Everton

A fourth summer signing as Antonio Conte targets success domestically and in Europe

Karl Matchett
Friday 01 July 2022 09:22
(Independent)

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton on a five-year deal.

The North London club have now made four senior signings this summer, with the attacker following Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma in moving to Spurs.

Antonio Conte has set about reshaping his squad in the close season after leading the team to fourth at the end of last year, with a Champions League campaign on the horizon alongside the aim of closing the gap to Man City and Liverpool.

Fabio Paratici has thus been tasked with completing deals to enable Spurs to compete on all fronts - with the Richarlison deal, estimated to surpass £50m all told - bringing the club’s spending beyond £75m for the summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea were reportedly keen to sign the Brazilian, but he now joins the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in a strong front line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Having spent four years at Everton and one at Watford, Richarlison has scored 48 Premier League goals in 173 appearances since coming to England, while also totalling 36 Brazil caps so far.

Spurs confirmed the deal is subject to a work permit being issued.

