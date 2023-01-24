Newcastle and Everton locked in negotiations over Anthony Gordon transfer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United are negotiating with Everton over a fee for Anthony Gordon, although any move could still be dependent on the Goodison Park club being able to bring in an adequate replacement.

Everton currently find themselves in turmoil, with uncertainty over the next manager only compounded by Tottenham Hotspur hijacking their loan for Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, although they are holding out for around £30m on Gordon.

Newcastle have been reluctant to go so high as they continue to operate a hard line in English-based negotiations. The St James Park hierarchy are conscious of being charged too high a price due to unrest over the Saudi Arabian ownership.

In this case, talks are ongoing but the deal is described as "touch and go". Gordon's contract runs out in 2025 and he has recently found himself out of the team, although a new manager could change the situation.